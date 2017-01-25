FreeCharge customers can now purchase Google Play recharge codes directly

Following in the footsteps of Paytm, FreeCharge has now launched the Google Play category on its payment platform.

FreeCharge has announced the launch of the Google Play category on its payment platform. Using the new category, users can buy a Google Play recharge code on both the app and website. Users need to select the ‘Google Play’ option on their FreeCharge app or website, enter their mobile number, enter the desired amount, make payment and receive a Google Play recharge code.

Users can purchase the Google Play recharge codes using FreeCharge wallet balance, debit cards, credit cards, Netbanking or UPI. To redeem the recharge codes, users need to click on the Redeem Now link on the Google Play store. The recharge value can then be used to purchase digital content like movies, games, e-books, android paid apps on the Google Play store.

Speaking about the launch, Sudeep Tandon, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge, said, “At FreeCharge, our endeavour remains to diversify the payment categories for our consumers. This is another step towards expanding our swift and secure payment experience for more and more frequent transactions. We are delighted to bring the expansive media consumption, services, apps and entertainment options Google Play Store offers, to FreeCharge users.”