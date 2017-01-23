Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie camera launched in India for ₹27,980
The Vivo V5 Plus which was announced last week has now been launched in India today.
The Vivo V5 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. The device sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 3160 mAh battery.
The V5 Plus has a 16 MP camera at the back, however, the main highlight of the device is its dual front facing camera. Yes, the V5 Plus comes with two cameras on the front, one is 20 MP and the other is 8 MP.
Vivo V5 Plus specifications:
- CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP + 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3160 mAh
The Vivo V5 Plus is priced at ₹27,980 and will go on sale from 1st of February, however, pre-registrations start from January 24.
