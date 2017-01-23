Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie camera launched in India for ₹27,980

The Vivo V5 Plus which was announced last week has now been launched in India today.

The Vivo V5 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. The device sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which is kept on by a 3160 mAh battery.

The V5 Plus has a 16 MP camera at the back, however, the main highlight of the device is its dual front facing camera. Yes, the V5 Plus comes with two cameras on the front, one is 20 MP and the other is 8 MP.

Vivo V5 Plus specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP + 8 MP

20 MP + 8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual-Hybrid SIM

Dual-Hybrid SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3160 mAh

The Vivo V5 Plus is priced at ₹27,980 and will go on sale from 1st of February, however, pre-registrations start from January 24.