Vivo V5 Plus with dual selfie camera setup announced

With Vivo all set to unveil the Vivo V5 Plus in India next week, the company has now officially announced the handset.

Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo V5 Plus, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with front facing dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch 2.5D curved glass display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V5 Plus has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. There is also a front facing dual camera setup with 20 MP and 8 MP sensors. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3160 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. Pricing and availability would be revealed closer to the launch.

Vivo V5 Plus specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

20 MP front facing camera

8 MP secondary camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3160 mAh battery