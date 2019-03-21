Huawei P30 and P30 Pro teased in new images, pre-booking offers revealed

Next week, on 26th March, Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming P30 flagship series, which includes Huawei P30 as well as Huawei P30 Pro. Ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has shared several images of the phone as it teased its launch offers on the official website.

The pre-booking offers have now been revealed for for Europe. It will come with free Sonos One worth €229 with the P30 and the Sonos One and a wireless charger worth €288 along with the P30 Pro for pre-orders starting March 26th till April 30th.

With this, the company has also confirmed that the device will come with 40 MP main + 20MP Ultra Wide + 8MP Telephoto + TOF Leica Quad cameras with 10x hybrid zoom for the P30 Pro and 40MP main + 20MP Ultra Wide + 8MP Telephoto Leica triple cameras with 5x hybrid zoom for the P30.

On the front side, both the smartphones will feature a 32 MP front camera for taking selfies and video calling. It will also come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 SoC. The P30 will pack 6 GB of RAM while the Pro model will pack 8 GB of RAM.

The P30 will feature a 6.1-inch display while the P30 Pro will have a 6.47-inch display. Both of these will feature a Full HD+ screen resolution on the OLED screen and will also come with HDR support. To confirm all the specs, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to take place.

As for the pricing, the Huawei P30 is expected to cost 749 Euros (~ $854) for the 6 GB RAM model while the P30 Pro is said to be priced at 999 Euros (~ $1139) for the 8 GB RAM model. To know for sure the phone’s pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait a few more days.

Source