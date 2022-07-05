How to easily crop wallpaper from any image on Apple iPhone

Apple recently announced the new iOS 16 for the Apple iPhone lineup of smartphones and this time, the company is focused more on the customization options that it offers to the users.

One of the features coming in the newer version of the operating system is the ability to use any of the images from the photos app to be used as wallpaper. There are some more customization options, including lock screen effects and widgets, among others.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily crop an image from the Photos app to be used as wallpaper on your Apple iPhone smartphone running the new iOS 16 operating system.

How to crop the wallpaper from any image on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Photos application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on any image to view it.

Step 3: After that, tap on the “Edit” option from the upper-right corner.

Step 4: Then, tap on the “Crop” tool icon from the bottom.

Step 5: Tap the “Aspect ratio” icon from the top-right corner and select the “Wallpaper” option.

Step 6: After making the selection and changes, tap the “Done” button.

That’s it. Once you follow the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, then you can use any of the images from the Photos application as wallpaper on your smartphone. When selecting the wallpaper aspect ratio, you can also drag the crop window to realign the position of the focus area in the image as well as zoom in on the photo.