How to enable Clarity Boost gaming feature in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge web browser has been trying its best to become the first choice of the users in a competitive market that is currently being dominated by Google Chrome. The browser has been getting regular updates and the company has been pushing new features to stand apart from others.

It recently rolled out a new gaming-related feature named Clarity Boost that aims to improve the cloud gaming experience. It uses machine learning and complex algorithms to enhance the cloud gaming experience. This allows for improved color and perceived resolution when using Xbox Cloud Gaming within Microsoft Edge.

The Clarity Boost feature uses various upscaling and color enhancement techniques in the background to improve the overall image quality of the stream and offer a better visual gaming experience.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily enable the Clarity Boost feature on your Microsoft Edge web browser.

How to enable the Clarity Boost feature in Microsoft Edge

Step 1: Open the Microsoft Edge web browser on your computer.

Step 2: When the browser opens, ensure that the browser has the latest version available. To check, open the following URL and it will automatically check for the newer version, if available.

edge://settings/help

Step 3: After that, launch the game in Xbox Cloud Gaming where you want to enable the Clarity Boost feature.

Step 4: When the game launches, click the menu icon in the top left corner and then click on the ellipsis or three-dot icon.

Step 5: Click on the “Enable Clarity Boost” option to enable the feature for the current game.

That’s it. Once you have followed this step-by-step guide, then the Clarity Boost feature has been enabled on your Microsoft Edge web browser for the selected game. Currently, the feature is only available for Xbox Cloud Gaming which can be accessed through the Xbox Game Pass.