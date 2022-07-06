How to Create & Use Folders in Windows 11 Start Menu? [Guide]

Folders are simply the best way to organise and group all your files and applications in one place. But, did you know that Windows 11 with its 22H2 update now lets you create folders in the start menu?

If not, here’s an in-depth guide that explains everything about Start Menu folders, from creating it to deleting it:

How to Create a Start Menu Folder

To create a new folder inside the Start, follow these steps:

Click on the Start Menu on your Windows 11 PC.

Just like you would do it on your smartphone drag and drop any app onto another app.

Once created, you can open it by clicking on it or add more apps by dragging and dropping more apps onto the newly created folder.

How to Rename a Start Menu Folder

Now that you’ve created a folder, follow these steps to rename it:

Click on the Start Menu followed by the newly created folder to open it.

Once opened, click on the text that says Edit name.

Confirm the name that you would like the folder to be called, then hit Enter.

How to Delete a Start Menu Folder

Click on the Star Menu then open the newly created folder.

Once inside, drag and drop any app of your choice outside the folder.

That pretty much everything that there is to learn about creating folder in Windows 11’s start menu.