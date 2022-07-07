How to easily deregister phone number from iMessage and FaceTime

Apple iPhone and other devices come with iMessage and FaceTime which are one of the primary reasons users of the Apple ecosystem don’t want to switch to other platforms.

Both, iMessage and FaceTime help the user stay in communication with friends and family members. The user gets discovered through the phone number of the email address associated with the account. If you want to remove a specific phone number for whatever reason, then there’s an option in Settings.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to remove or deregister a phone number from being used by the iMessage or FaceTime services from Apple.

How to deregister a phone number from iMessage and FaceTime using Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Messages” option.

Step 3: On the Messages settings page, tap on the “Send & Receive” option.

Step 4: After that, tap on the phone number that you want to remove and then tap on the “Remove” option.

That’s it. Once you follow this step-by-step guide, you can remove or deregister your phone number from the Apple ID to no longer use it for the iMessage or FaceTime. This can also be done using the FaceTime application instead of going to the Settings app and even after registering your phone number, you can use it to send or receive regular calls and SMS.