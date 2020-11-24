Apps

Indian government bans 43 Chinese apps over security concerns

By Jeet

It seems that the Indian government isn’t done banning applications in the country. After previously banning around 175 Chinese apps in the past couple of months, it has now announced a ban of 43 additional applications.

As with the previous orders, the government is citing cybersecurity concerns as a justification for banning these apps in India. In a released statement, the IT Ministry said that the “action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.”

Aliexpress-Featured

However, the government has not provided any particular details about the issues these apps possess, which results in the ban of these 43 apps.

Here is a list of apps banned in India with this new order from the government.

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India – Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard – Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard – BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela – Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV – TV version
  31. WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

Some of the major apps of the Alibaba Group, including AliSuppliers Mobile, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, and Alipay Cashier have now been banned in India.

The development comes at a time when some of the biggest apps from China, including PUBG Mobile and TikTok are exploring ways to re-enter the Indian market, given that it is one of the biggest markets for most of the developers.

While the Indian government is citing cybersecurity as a reason for banning hundreds of Chinese apps, the real reason seems to be rising tensions at the India-China borders. It’s noteworthy that the Indian government has found security issues only in the apps from China and not from apps of any other region.

