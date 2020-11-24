Indian government bans 43 Chinese apps over security concerns

It seems that the Indian government isn’t done banning applications in the country. After previously banning around 175 Chinese apps in the past couple of months, it has now announced a ban of 43 additional applications.

As with the previous orders, the government is citing cybersecurity concerns as a justification for banning these apps in India. In a released statement, the IT Ministry said that the “action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.”

However, the government has not provided any particular details about the issues these apps possess, which results in the ban of these 43 apps.

Here is a list of apps banned in India with this new order from the government.

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India – Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard – Business Card Reader CamCard – BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela – Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV – TV version WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

Some of the major apps of the Alibaba Group, including AliSuppliers Mobile, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, and Alipay Cashier have now been banned in India.

The development comes at a time when some of the biggest apps from China, including PUBG Mobile and TikTok are exploring ways to re-enter the Indian market, given that it is one of the biggest markets for most of the developers.

While the Indian government is citing cybersecurity as a reason for banning hundreds of Chinese apps, the real reason seems to be rising tensions at the India-China borders. It’s noteworthy that the Indian government has found security issues only in the apps from China and not from apps of any other region.