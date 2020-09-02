118 Chinese apps including PUBG MOBILE banned in India

After the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok along with 59 others banned in the country, the popular battle royale game, PUBG MOBILE is banned in India among 118 additional Chinese mobile apps by the Government of India.

PUBG MOBILE, one of the most popular games in India has been blocked by the Government of India along with 117 other Chinese apps amid border tensions with China. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

According to the Government, the 118 mobile apps including PUBG MOBILE are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, and security of State and public order. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act to block 118 mobile apps that are having emergent nature of threats.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

The statement said, “The compilation of these data, its mining, and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures.”

There are about 50 million downloads and 33 million active PUBG players users in India whereas TikTok crossed over 119 million active users. Aside from these, there are a number of other prominent apps that are banned by the Government.

Here is the list of Chinese apps banned by the Government of India.