Xiaomi Redmi 9A powered by Helio G25 SoC goes official in India

As expected, Xiaomi has today launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market under its Redmi brand, dubbed as Xiaomi Redmi 9A. The phone was first introduced in June this year.

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display that offers 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

As for the memory configuration, it packs 2 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. There’s also another variant with 3 GB of RAM. The phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

In the camera department, it comes with a 13 MP snapper on the back and a 5 MP snapper upfront for taking selfies and video calling. The phone supports 4G connectivity and has P2i coating making it splash-proof.

The smartphone is running Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 custom user interface. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A comes in three color options in the Indian market — Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green. The 2 GB RAM model costs ₹ while the 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Specifications

Display: 6.53-inch HD+ IPS dot display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio

Redmi 9A Pricing and Availability in India