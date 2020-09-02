OPPO F17 and F17 Pro goes official in India; features quad rear cameras and ColorOS 7.2
OPPO has today launched its new F-series smartphones in the Indian market — OPPO F17 and OPPO F17 Pro. Both the phones come with a metal finish design and seem to be targeted towards young customers.
The OPPO F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. It packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
In the camera department, the phone features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary sensor, a 2 MP monochrome sensor, and a 2 MP portrait lens. On the front side, it comes with a dual-camera setup that consists of a 16 MP primary snapper and a secondary depth sensor.
It is running the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the ColorOS 7.2 on top. The device is powered by a 4015 mAh battery and comes with support for 30W VOOC flash charging.
On the other hand, the OPPO F17 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. Unlike the Pro variant, this one is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 6 GB RAM.
As for the camera configuration, it comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 16 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies. This one too runs the Android operating system and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
The OPPO F17 Pro comes in three color options — Metallic White, Magic Blue, and Matte Black. It packs 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and is priced at ₹22,990. The standard variant will come in Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange colors but the pricing details are not yet revealed.
Oppo F17 Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P95
- RAM: 8 GB
- Storage: 128 GB
- OS: ColorOS 7.2 based on Android
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP primary sensor + 2 MP secondary sensor
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack
- Colors: Metallic White, Magic Blue, and Matte Black
- Battery: 4015 mAh battery with 30W VOOC charging
OPPO F17 Specifications
- Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- RAM: 4/6/8 GB
- Storage: 64/128 GB
- OS: ColorOS 7.2 based on Android
- Rear Camera: 16 MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Connectivity Options: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C
- Colors: Navy Blue, Classic Silver, and Dynamic Orange
- Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC charging