OPPO Enco W51 TWS earphones launched in India for ₹4,999

Along with the OPPO F17 series smartphones, the company also launched the OPPO Enco W51 true wireless earphones in the Indian market. The earphones were first introduced by the company in June this year.

It comes with 7mm drivers that promise dynamic bass. It also features hybrid dual microphones that are claimed to achieve a noise reduction of 35dB even in crowded environments like subways, high-speed rails, trains, etc.

The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has Bluetooth low-latency binaural transmission standard to greatly reduce any audio delay. There’s also IP54 ratings, making them sweat-resistant and splash resistant.

The earphones come with three different tips to perfectly fit in the ears, designed for ear canal structure with G3 ear curve for a comfortable experience. As for the battery life, it provides up to 24 hours of usage with the wireless charging case and around 4 hours of standalone usage.

The OPPO Enco W51 is priced at ₹4,999 in the Indian market and comes in two color options — Floral White and Starry Blue. It will go on sale from 7th September.

OPPO Enco W51 Key Features