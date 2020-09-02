Intel announces its new 11th generation Tiger Lake CPUs for laptops

Intel has today revealed its new logo for its brand. The fresh design replaces the previous branding with the Intel wordmark enclosed in a circle. Along with that, the company has officially announced its first 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors.

The new chipsets, which are meant for laptops, comes with the company’s new integrated Xe graphics, along with support for Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and a big leap in performance and battery life over the previous Ice Lake chips.

The company claims it to be the “best processor for thin-&-light” laptops. Intel has announced the new 11th-generation design for U-series and Y-series class chipsets.

The top-of-the-line chipset in the series is Core i7-1185G7, which offers base speeds of 3.0GHz, a maximum single-core turbo boost of up to 4.8GHz, and a maximum all-core boost of up to 4.3GHz.

As said, it features the most powerful version of Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics, with 96 CUs and a maximum graphics speed of 1.35GHz. It is built on the 10nm node, similar to the current-gen Ice Lake chipsets.

However, it upgrades the Willow Core architecture with a new 10nm SuperFin design” that the company says will offer better speeds at lower power consumption. Intel promises about 20 percent faster speeds for day-to-day office productivity tasks, along with a similar 20 percent increase in system-level power.

It comes with support for an 8K HDR display with an option to use up to 4K HDR displays. There are also improvements for the AI engine which the company says offer specific improvements for video calls.

Devices powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processors from Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, and Samsung in the coming days. Some of the models have already been announced, with devices releasing this fall.