Top 5 PUBG Mobile alternative games that you can play

Last month, it was Fortnite that was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for violating guidelines and now the PUBG Mobile game has been banned in India by the government.

The Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG was first introduced in the year 2018 globally, within just a few years, it has become one of the most downloaded and played games of all time.

If you are a PUBG fan, you might need to look for alternatives given that the game has now been banned in India. Well, don’t worry. We have curated a list of alternative games that are similar to PUBG Mobile, so instead of spending time on finding a good game, you can utilize that time to play.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Similar to the PUBG Mobile, the Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter video game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This mobile version of the popular game was introduced in October last year.

It comes with iconic multiplayer maps and modes and can be played with around 100 players in the Battle Royale battleground, as well as Fast 5v5 team deathmatch, and Sniper vs sniper battle.

Download on Android | Download on iOS

Garena Free Fire

Garena, a Singapore-based company published Free Fire while Vietnam-based 111dots studio led the development of the game. The game is quite similar to PUBG but has some changes.

For instance, instead of 100 players, Garena Free Fire consists of 50 players fighting each other for survival. It was one of the most downloaded mobile games of 2019 and this can be attributed to optimization that ensures that the game runs smoothly on low-end smartphones.

Download from Play Store | Download from App Store

ShadowGun Legends

Shadowgun Legends is a free mobile first-person shooter video game developed and published by Madfinger Games for Android and iOS. It features Sci-Fi gameplay, high definition graphics, and interactivity.

The game, which is a third primary installment of the Shadowgun series, consists of over 200 single-player campaign missions and various multiplayer game modes such as Duel, Ascendancy, Elimination, and Dungeons.

Download for Android | Download for iOS

Battlelands Royale

The game, developed by Finnish developer Futureplay, is a 32-player battle royale game. Compared to other game slike PUBG and Call of Duty, this one looks completely different but it is quite competitive.

One of the drawbacks of the game is that it lacks a voice chat feature, thus the players cannot communicate with each other.

Download on Android | Download on iOS

Infinity Ops Sci-Fi

The game takes place in the distant future when humanity has surpassed the limits of technological development and the world has descended into the chaos of interplanetary warfare.

The Infinity Ops Sci-Fi offers high graphics, sound, and interactive gameplay, making it a suitable alternative to PUBG. In this game, players face team PvP combat as classes like Recruit, Saboteur, Tank, and Assault.

Download on Android | Download on iOS

Bottom Line

These are the top five alternatives to the PUBG Mobile and Fortnite games. If you think we missed any or some other game deserves a place in this list, let us known through our social media profiles.