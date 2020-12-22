Indian cloud storage service named DigiBoxx launched by NITI Aayog

In a bid to promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the NITI Aayong in India has launched a native cloud data storage and management platform named DigiBoxx. The platform was initially planned for an August 15 launch but after a delay of a few months, it has finally been announced.

There are different pricing tiers for different types of accounts, including individual and enterprise users. The team behind this platform has also clarified that the data will be stored in India and the service will soon be available on the web as well as through the Android app. As for the iOS app, they are working on it and will be released soon.

It has also claimed that the data is encrypted but has not revealed any technical details about the encryption, data security, and data storage. But the description of the app reveals that it boasts of connection encryption with files being encrypted at a database level.

Some of the features available on the platform include on-demand, real-time access, and editing, the ability to apply metadata for easy search, support for multiple formats and sizes, and organizing assets with labels, sections, and filters. It also allows users to share heavy files with InstaShare.

Pricing Details

As for the pricing, paid plans starts at ₹30 per month that offers 5 TB of storage with 10 GB maximum file size. For SMBs, the pricing starts at ₹999 per month with 50 TB of storage and 10 GB max file size for up to 500 users. It is also offering a free plan that includes 20 GB of storage and 2 GB maximum file size.

Free – 20 GB storage; 2 GB max file size

₹30/month – up to 5 TB storage; 10 GB max file size

₹999/month – up to 50 TB storage; 10 GB max file size

You can register for the service and use the web platform by clicking here or can download the Andriod app from Google Play Store.