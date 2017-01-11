Indian Railway launches IRCTC Rail Connect app for simplified train booking

Keeping up with the Digital India initiatives, IRCTC has now launched the IRCTC Rail Connect app for simplified railway ticketing.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited has announced the launch of the IRCTC Rail Connect to enabled users to book train tickets in a faster and simpler way. The app, which is based on the company’s next generation e-ticketing system, can be used to book any type of rail tickets including tatkal ticket, ladies quota, premium tatkal quota booking and current reservation.

The IRCTC Rail Connect app would allow users to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them and get upcoming journey alerts. The app also boasts of advanced security features like self-assigned PIN to login without entering username and password on each login.

Speaking about the launch, Suresh Prabhu, Railway Minister, said, “Currently e-ticketing system caters to over 10 lakh passengers daily (comprising 58 percent of total reserved passengers). And to increase the ease to users, a new Android-based mobile application for reserved booking IRCTC Rail Connect has been developed. Rail Connect has been developed to bring the power of next generation e-ticketing system like high performance and enhanced security.”

Download IRCTC Connect app for Android |iOS