Lenovo P2 with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 5100 mAh battery launched in India; Price starts at ₹16,999

The Lenovo P2 which was unveiled last year in September has today been launched in India.

The Lenovo P2 comes with Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood which is laced with Adreno 506 GPU and 3/4 GB of RAM. The handset comes with 32 GB of internal storage and also has microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The P2 boasts uni-body metal construction and comes with a Fingerprint Scanner which is housed on the home button located on the front. The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and also supports 4G VoLTE.

The main highlight of the Lenovo P2 is its battery. The P2 comes with a massive 5100 mAh battery and Lenovo claims it to provide around 3 days of battery life. It also has support for 24W quick charging which can provide up to 10 hours of usage within 15 minutes of charging. Besides this, the P2 can also be used to charge other smartphones if needed.

Lenovo P2 specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Talking about price of the Lenovo P2, the 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹16,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant will cost you ₹17,999. The P2 will go on sale from mid-night today on Flipkart.