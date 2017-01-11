Silver colored variant of Nokia 6 appears on TENAA

Nokia finally made a comeback to the smartphone industry this Sunday by launching the Android powered Nokia 6. The Nokia 6 which was launched this Sunday was black in color, however, images of a silver colored variant have surfaced on TENAA which is the Chinese equivalent of FCC.

TENAA is the Chinese certifying authority and once a device receives TENAA certification, it means the device can be launched in the Chinese market. The black colored variant of Nokia 6 is exclusive to China, and we assume that this silver colored variant too will be restricted for sale in the Chinese market only.

Talking about this silver colored variant, it carries model number TA-1000 which means it is the same device that got 3C certification earlier. The black colored Nokia 6 is priced at 1699 Yuan and we expect the silver colored variant to be priced similarly. As far as availability is concerned, the Nokia 6 will go on sale in China from today.

As of now, there’s no information about the availability of Nokia 6 outside China, but we expect the company to sell the device in global markets soon.

Nokia 6 specifications:

CPU: 1.5 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D glass Rear Camera: 16 MP with dual-tone flash

16 MP with dual-tone flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3000 mAh

Via