Silver colored variant of Nokia 6 appears on TENAA

Nokia finally made a comeback to the smartphone industry this Sunday by launching the Android powered Nokia 6. The Nokia 6 which was launched this Sunday was black in color, however, images of a silver colored variant have surfaced on TENAA which is the Chinese equivalent of FCC.

nokia-6-silver-variant-tenaa-front-rear-view

TENAA is the Chinese certifying authority and once a device receives TENAA certification, it means the device can be launched in the Chinese market. The black colored variant of Nokia 6 is exclusive to China, and we assume that this silver colored variant too will be restricted for sale in the Chinese market only.

nokia-6-silver-variant-tenaa-left-right-view

Talking about this silver colored variant, it carries model number TA-1000 which means it is the same device that got 3C certification earlier. The black colored Nokia 6 is priced at 1699 Yuan and we expect the silver colored variant to be priced similarly. As far as availability is concerned, the Nokia 6 will go on sale in China from today.

As of now, there’s no information about the availability of Nokia 6 outside China, but we expect the company to sell the device in global markets soon.

Nokia 6 specifications:

  • CPU: 1.5 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 505
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D glass
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP with dual-tone flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Battery: 3000 mAh
Via

