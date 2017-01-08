Nokia 6 Android smartphone with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner announced

It’s finally here! The day we have been all waiting for, the day our beloved Nokia makes a comeback to the smartphone industry with the first Android smartphone – the Nokia 6.

HMD Global has announced the launch of the Nokia 6, which is the company’s first Android smartphone with an aluminium alloy unibody design and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. The handset also has dual speakers, one on the top and other on the bottom, smart dual amplifier chips (TFA9891) offering 6 dB sound and Dolby Atmos.

The Nokia 6 has a 5.5 inch IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad core Snapdragon 430 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 6 has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the latest Android Nougat version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at 1699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 17000) and is currently exclusive to China only. However, we expect the company to release a global variant as well.

