Nokia E1 entry-level Android smartphone surfaces

While we have already seen quite a few smartphones right at the beginning of the year, we are still eagerly looking forward to the offerings from Nokia.

A mysterious Nokia smartphone named Nokia E1 has just surfaced. While there are no details about the smartphone, sources suggest that it would be an affordable entry-level smartphone offering by HMD Global with the Nokia branding. Interestingly, the handset is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017.

According to reports, the Nokia E1 smartphone would be powered by the quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. Also expected is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. Based on the images, we assume that the handset would have a 5.2 inch display.

