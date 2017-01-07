BSNL offers unlimited calls and data with STV 1099 in Kerala

Keeping up with the raging price wars in the telecom sector, BSNL has now launched the STV 1099 with unlimited benefits.

BSNL has announced the launch of the Unlimited Data STV 1099 promotional offer in Kerala. The offer, which is valid for a period of 90 days, is available to all prepaid BSNL users in the Kerala circle. Interestingly, the pack has no Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits, thereby making it a truly value-for-money unlimited plan.

The BSNL Unlimited Data STV 1099 offers unlimited 3G data without any FUP limit. Additionally, the plan also provides free unlimited local and STD calls to any BSNL number across the country. The pack has a 30 day validity period. Users can either recharge with Rs. 1099 or sms STV DATA 1099 to 123 to activate the plan.

