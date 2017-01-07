Coolpad Conjr with 5 inch HD display and fingerprint scanner unveiled

Keeping up with the demand for affordable smartphones, Coolpad has now launched the Coolpad Conjr at the ongoing CES 2017.

Coolpad has announced the launch of the Coolpad Conjr, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with a unibody metal design and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1 GHz quad core MediaTek processor with 3 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Coolpad Conjr has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with OIS and LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera with LED flash. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at $200 (approx. Rs. 13500) and is available in Gold and Grey colour options.

Coolpad Conjr specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.0 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6735CP processor

Mali-T720 GPU

3 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2500 mAh battery