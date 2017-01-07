Lenovo P2 with 5100 mAh battery launching in India on January 11

Just days after teasing the launch of the Lenovo P2 in India, Lenovo has now sent out press invites for the upcoming launch event.

Lenovo has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event in India scheduled for January 11. While the company still has not revealed any details about the smartphone, it mentioned that it would be available exclusively on Flipkart. Also in terms of pricing, we expect the handset to be priced below the Rs. 20000 mark.

The Lenovo P2 flaunts a massive 5100 mAh battery which is said to offer up to 78 hours of talktime and up to 32 days on standby mode. The handset sports a 5.5 inch full HD AMOLED display with a fingerprint scanner. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor with 4 GB of RAM. Also present is a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera.