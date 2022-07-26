How to install HomePod Software 16 Public Beta using Apple iPhone

Apple has released the beta version of the HomePod Software for the first time, along with the announcement of the newer software versions for other devices, such as iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura.

The HomePod Software 16, the newly announced version of the smart speaker from the Apple brand, is currently in the beta stage. The beta version was usually available for only a select group of invite-only testers, but that has changed, and anyone with the device can now install it.

As of now, the company has not revealed what new features are coming to the smart speaker, but we expect the company to bring in some interesting features, including compatibility with the Matter smart home standard, later this fall.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily install the latest HomePod Software 16 Public Beta on your HomePod Mini using the Apple iPhone running the new iOS 16 operating system.

How to install HomePod Software 16 Public Beta

Step 1: Open the Home application on your Apple iPhone running the latest iOS 16 operating system.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the ellipsis icon or the three-dot icon from the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select the “Home Settings” option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: On the Home Settings page, scroll down and select the “Software Update” option.

Step 5: After that, tap on the “HomePod Beta Updates” and toggle the switch right next to the HomePod for which you want to receive the beta software.

That’s it Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide, the selected Apple HomePod will start receiving the new beta version of the software and will be automatically installed on the device. As of now, the HomePod Software 16 is only available for the HomePod Mini and cannot be downloaded on the regular HomePod.