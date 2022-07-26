After the realme Pad and realme Pad mini, realme has added yet another tablet to its portfolio, the realme Pad X is the latest Android tablet in the realme family and it features a large 10.95-inch screen, a slim design, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and a huge 8,340 mAh battery with 33W Dart charging. Here’s our hands-on and first look at the realme Pad X.

realme Pad X Specifications

Display: 10.95-inch (27.81 cm) IPS display, WUXGA+ resolution (2,000 x 1200 pixels), 5:3 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, 450 nits peak brightness, O1 Ultra Vision Engine, 84.6% screen-to-body ratio

10.95-inch (27.81 cm) IPS display, WUXGA+ resolution (2,000 x 1200 pixels), 5:3 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, 450 nits peak brightness, O1 Ultra Vision Engine, 84.6% screen-to-body ratio Software: realme UI 3.0 interface, Android 11 operating system

realme UI 3.0 interface, Android 11 operating system CPU: 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz (Kryo 660 processor)

7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz (Kryo 660 processor) GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB RAM

4 GB OR 6 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support (SIM2)

64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, microSD card support (SIM2) Main Camera: Single 13 MP f/2.2 Camera, 1080p Video Recording, LED flash

Single 13 MP f/2.2 Camera, 1080p Video Recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Connectivity: USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Others: realme Pencil support, realme Smart Keyboard support, Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Face Unlock

realme Pencil support, realme Smart Keyboard support, Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G support, dual 5G SIM, hybrid SIM slot

5G support, dual 5G SIM, hybrid SIM slot Battery: 8,340 mAh battery

8,340 mAh battery Charging: 33 W Dart fast charging

33 Colors: Gray, Blue, Green

Gray, Blue, Green Weight: 499 grams

499 grams Dimensions: 254.69 mm x 166.25 mm x 6.85 mm

254.69 mm x 166.25 mm x 6.85 mm Price: ₹ (64 GB), ₹ (128 GB)

₹ (64 GB), ₹ (128 GB) Offers: Introductory ₹ (64 GB), ₹ (128 GB), Flat ₹2,000 off Bank discount

Introductory ₹ (64 GB), ₹ (128 GB), Flat ₹2,000 off Bank discount Availability: th July 2022 on realme.com, Flipkart

The realme Pad X is the larger variant of its sibling, the realme Pad mini, and is the successor to the last year’s realme Pad sized at 10.4-inch. realme Pad X has a 10.95-inch display that supports a stylus pen (realme Pencil) and a detachable keyboard (realme Smart Keyboard) as an accessory that comes separately.

On the design front, the realme Pad X has a sleek and slim form factor, metallic frames, and offers a solid build quality. It seems this is the slimmest realme tablet in its category and offers a large 8,340 mAh battery.

You will find a 10.95-inch (27.81 cm) IPS display with a screen-to-body ratio of 84.6% and a resolution of WUXGA+ (2,000 x 1200 pixels). In addition to that, a 5:3 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, 450 nits peak brightness, and it’s powered by O1 Ultra Vision Engine. With this size, it competes with Xiaomi’s Pad 5 tablet.

The front side has an 8 MP selfie camera whereas the back side has a single 13 MP camera with LED flash. As you know, tablets don’t often come with the triple or quad camera setup that you see on smartphones.

The realme Pad X comes in two variants – Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + 5G. You get an option to add two 5G SIM cards on top of Wi-Fi, the 5G variant helps you to use Mobile Data if you aren’t connected to the Wi-Fi. The realme Pad X comes in three color models – Grey, Blue, and Green.

The tablet has an amazing audio performance, with quad speakers, you get a great audio experience while you watch movies or listen to music. The quad loudspeakers support Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio Certification.

Holding the tablet landscape, you get volume controls on the top, dual microphones, and a stylus placeholder whereas the bottom side has a keyboard accessory connector. The tablet supports a magnetic stylus and a detachable keyboard that is available separately. The box includes a realme Pad X, USB Type-C cable, 33W charger, SIM ejector tool, and user manuals

The realme Pad X equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, an octa-core SoC that lies in the midrange segment. The Snapdragon 695 is clocked at 2.2 GHz and is paired along with Adreno 619 GPU for gaming.

The realme Pad runs on the Android 11 operating system with realme UI 3.0. The realme UI 3.0 is designed for a tablet experience and shares identical features that we have seen on the realme UI 3.0. You also get a number of Android 11 features and customizations for the tablet, however, the only thing we are concerned about is the update, it still has the older Android 11 update, while the realme UI 3.0 is based on the latest Android 12 build as seen on smartphones.