realme Pad (Tablet) review

realme has launched its first tablet named realme Pad in India featuring a 10.4-inch WXUGA+ display, a large 7,100 mAh battery, and offers Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for a price of Rs 13,999. Sounds interesting right? Here’s what you should know about the realme Pad in our realme Pad review.

realme Pad Specifications

Display: 10.4-inch IPS display, WUXGA+ (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 80.25% screen-to-body ratio

Software: realme UI for Pad, Android 11

realme UI for Pad, Android 11 CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core CPU up to 2.0 GHz frequency

GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Graphics

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Graphics Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB GB RAM

Storage: 32 GB OR 64 GB UFS 3.1 on-board, microSD card support on SIM slot

32 GB OR 64 GB UFS 3.1 on-board, microSD card support on SIM slot Main Camera: 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, no LED flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.5

32 MP f/2.5 Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS

Audio: Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos Support

Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos Support Cellular: Single 4G LTE, nano SIM, doubles as a microSD card slot

Battery: 7,100 mAh, 12 Hours Viewing, 65 Days Standby

7,100 mAh, 12 Hours Viewing, 65 Days Standby Charging: 18W fast charging

Dimensions: 6.9 mm

6.9 mm Weight: 440 grams

Price: ₹13,999 (Wi-Fi, 3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (LTE, 3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), ₹17,999 (LTE, 4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage)

₹13,999 (Wi-Fi, 3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (LTE, 3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage), ₹17,999 (LTE, 4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage) Availability: 3rd October 2021, 12 PM on Flipkart, realme.com, and offline stores

Design, Display, & Build

The realme Tab has a large form factor with a sleek finish and metallic build, the tablet offers a premium build quality. The design is ultra-slim with 6.9 mm thin to add to its aesthetics and comes in a 10.4-inch size which is a perfect size for a standard tablet.

The display is a WXUGA+ 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution sized at 10.4-inch with 80.25% of screen-to-body ratio and offers an IPS panel. The display offers a regular 60 Hz refresh rate, and not 90 Hz or 120 Hz.

The back has a metallic exterior with a single camera of 8 MP with no LED flash, and a silver lining that crosses the camera for its LTE antenna. The front side has an 8 MP camera too for video calling and selfie needs.

No fingerprint scanner is available on the tablet. The power button is on the left side with two loudspeakers while another two loudspeakers are on the right side along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm jack for earphones/headphones connectivity.

The top side has dual microphones, volume control, and a SIM tray holding two slots, one for nano SIM for LTE connectivity and one for microSD card storage expansion.

Software, User Interface, & Features

Similar to the realme UI 2.0, the realme Pad comes with a tablet-optimized OS called realme UI for Pad which is based on the Android 11 build. The Android 11 uses a security patch dated 5th August 2021.

The tablet OS experience is different from the smartphones, the operating system is optimized for landscape usage, multi-window, and for a larger screen and aspect ratio. The Android 11 has a layer of realme UI for Pad on the top with optimizations, customizations, themes, icons, and more from realme itself.

The tablet has a couple of apps pre-installed Kids Space and YT Kids, but no bloatware or any additional or third-party apps. The interface is clean and does not give you bloatware of any kind.

The user interface appears to be smooth and offers a seamless experience for the tablet although the display is at a 60 Hz refresh rate, not 90 Hz or 120 Hz. A high one would surely give a smoother overall UI experience and video performance, but the 10-inch display is still great for viewing and doesn’t hamper the UI and usage given the price.

One of the major highlights of the tablet is its Dolby Atmos audio and quad speakers. You will find two stereo speakers making it quad on the sides to offer an immersive audio experience. The speakers are super loud and deliver amazing sound quality.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme Pad equips a 12nm MediaTek’s Helio G80 SoC for processing, the octa-core CPU which has been seen on past realme smartphones, realme 6i, and realme Narzo 10. Take a look at the screenshot of CPU-Z showing the specs of the realme Pad.

The CPU is a midrange with up to 2.0 GHz clock speed and offers modest performance for tablet usage and multimedia experience. The processor is at par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and slightly below the performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

There are a total of three variants with different RAM and Storage options. The first one is the base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage without LTE, you only have Wi-Fi for connectivity. The ‘No LTE’ variant cannot make calls and use mobile data, you will have to rely on the Wi-Fi.

On the other side, the second variant is LTE with the same 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage option while the third is the topmost variant with LTE and 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage option. The tablet pricing starts at Rs 13,999 for the Wi-Fi base variant, Rs 15,999 for the LTE variant, and Rs 17,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with LTE connectivity. The storage can be expanded using the dedicated microSD card slot.

Cameras

Unlike smartphones, tablets are generally made for home and office use, less likely as a go-to device. Due to this, you don’t see hefty camera specs on them, the realme Pad has a single 8 MP camera on the rear side and on the front side.

No dual, triple, or quad setup you will see on the realme Pad, there’s nothing much in the cameras on the realme Pad, yet the cameras are mainly optimized for the use of video calling and online education, meetings, and conferences.

The camera app has not much to offer, you will see all the basic camera options, you can click photos, shoot videos, and use its camera for fun. We took some shots to show you how is the quality of its camera, take a look at the samples below.

realme Pad Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

You will find a large 7,100 mAh battery for all-day use. The battery capacity is far better if we compare it with that of smartphones. Usually, it’s between 4,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh capacity on smartphones that we see today, but generally, tablets tend to offer larger battery life and the realme Tab has it.

The realme Pad offers 12 hours of viewing and 65 days of standby time on a fully charged battery, according to realme. The battery performance is great, the 7,100 mAh battery delivers good battery runtimes.

The tablet comes with an 18W fast charger in the box, it’s faster than standard 10W charging, however, it would be great if realme offered even faster charging options like 33W Dart Charging.

It also supports reverse charging which means you can charge your USB-powered devices with the tablet, it can be used as a power bank.

Verdict

The realme Tab offers a sleek metallic build and slim design which gives a premium look, plus a large 10.4-inch WXUGA+ display and Dolby Atmos quad speakers deliver a great multimedia experience. Its premium design, large form factor, and reliable 7,100 mAh battery add to its overall value, this is the tablet you should be looking for, the price starts at Rs 13,999 which is excellent value for money.

Strength

Large 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display

Ultra-Slim 6.9mm thickness

Premium Metallic Design, Solid Build Quality

Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Decent CPU

Reliable Battery Life

Dedicated microSD Card Slot

Value For Money

Weakness