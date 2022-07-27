How to easily show upcoming reminders on Apple iPhone lock screen

Apple iPhone series got a major update with the release of the new iOS 16, which brings a lot of new features along with major improvements for the first-party apps.

One of the most exciting additions to the new OS is the customizability support, including support for customizing the lock screen of the iPhone and having multiple home screens, among others.

The addition of widgets on the lock screen brings support for a lot of creativity as well as productive use. It allows users to show calendar events, weather, and reminder, among others, on the lock screen.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to show upcoming reminders on your Apple iPhone lock screen when the device is running the latest iOS 16 operating system.

How to show upcoming reminders on the Apple iPhone lock screen

Step 1: Open or unlock the Apple iPhone lock screen by tapping and holding anywhere on the wallpaper and entering the Edit mode.

Step 2: When the lock screen is in edit mode, tap on the “Customize” button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: After that, tap on the black space on the screen to open the widgets menu.

Step 4: When the widgets menu opens, scroll down and tap on the “Reminders” option.

Step 5: Then, tap on the widget or drag it on the screen to add it, and then tap the “Done” button in the top-right corner. Once that is done, tap on the “Set as Wallpaper Pair” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above mentioned step-by-step guide, then you have successfully added a new Reminders widget on the lock screen of your Apple iPhone. You will now be able to see the list of upcoming reminders right from your smartphone’s lock screen.