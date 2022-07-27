realme Watch 3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Alongside the realme Pad X, the company also launched its latest smartwatch, the realme Watch 3 featuring Bluetooth calling, a 1.8-inch touchscreen, compressive health monitoring, metallic design, and 110+ sports modes. We got our hands-on with the realme Watch 3 and here’s what our first impressions say.

realme Watch 3 Specifications

Display: 1.8-inch (4.57 cm) TFT LCD touch display, 240 x 286 pixels resolution, 500 nits brightness

Software : Proprietary, realme Link app

Protection: IP68 Certified, Dust and water-resistant

Sensors: Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope

Features: Bluetooth Calling, 24-hour real-time Heart rate monitor, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, 110+ Sports modes, 100+ Watch Faces, Sleep Monitoring, 24/7 Stress Monitoring

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Battery & Charging: 340 mAh, 7 days battery runtime, USB Magnetic charger, 100% in 2.5 hours

OS Compatibility: Android 5.1+, iOS 11.0+

Android 5.1+, iOS 11.0+ Dimensions: 45 mm x 37 mm x 11.5 mm (excluding straps and protrusions)

45 Weight: 40g (with strap)

Straps: 22 mm Silicone

22 mm Silicone Price: ₹3,499

Offers: ₹2,999 introductory price

The realme Watch 3 is the successor to the last year’s realme Watch 2 and we can clearly see some upgrades in the current generation, it has a larger and brighter 1.8-inch screen, Bluetooth calling support, more functions, more sports modes, 100+ watch faces, and a larger battery size of 340 mAh.

On the design front, the smartwatch offers a 45 mm glossy-finished square-shaped design with a display size of 1.8-inch (4.57 cm). The display is a TFT-LCD type and offers 500 nits brightness and a 240 x 286 pixels resolution. The realme Watch 3 is even lighter in weight about 40 grams with its straps and has 11.5 mm thickness. The overall design of the realme Watch 3 is neat and feels great.

Aside from this, it has an IP68 water-resistant design which means it can resist water and dust up to certain limits. Although it has a 7-day inferior battery life compared to its predecessor (12-day with 315 mAh) but comes with compressive features that you don’t see on realme Watch 2.

You will find a menu button on the right side of the watch that takes you to the homescreen or apps menu where you can access a bunch of functions of the watch including activities, workout modes, Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measuring, sleep cycle, weather, and more.

The left side has a loudspeaker and a microphone both used for Bluetooth calling functionality and it’s one of the primary highlights of the smartwatch. The bottom side has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor alongside the charging pins for its USB magnetic charger.

You can remove the straps easily by sliding the latch on the sides and change them to your liking, different types of straps are available for different styles and occasions. The magnetic USB charger easily sticks to the backside and takes about 2.5 hours to charge fully. The battery life as per realme is 7 days which is not bad, but lesser than compared to its previous generation.

The realme Watch 3 offers a customized smartwatch interface, it comes with realme’s home-grown watch UI that packs compressive health features along with 110+ built-in workout modes and 100+ Watch Faces that can be used to customize the smartwatch’s homescreen.

The smartwatch has the newest version of Bluetooth i.e. version 5.3 and it pairs via the realme Link app on your smartphone, you will need to install the realme Link app and follow the pairing instructions on the app. The app shows you all the health-related info and detailed statistics of your activity as well as customization of watch faces, smartwatch features, and more.

We can see the major upgrade on the watch is the Bluetooth calling functionality that helps you directly use the smartwatch’s built-in speaker and microphone to make voice calls. It works as a Bluetooth audio device for calling which can be seen on the phone’s calling menu. This is certainly one of the most useful features of this smartwatch, you don’t require your smartphone to pull out from the pocket to make calls, just answer directly from the watch.

Features of the watch include a 24/7 Heart rate sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor for Blood Oxygen monitoring, an accelerometer, gyroscope, along with traits like app notifications, Bluetooth calling, 110+ workout modes, 100+ watch faces, Sleep Monitoring, 24/7 Stress Monitoring, alarms, and more. The realme TechLife Watch R100 shares very similar features with the realme Watch 3, you can check out our Watch R100 review.

Verdict – realme Watch 3

The realme Watch 3 has several useful features and modes, it offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, measures your Oxygen levels (SpO2), and tracks all your fitness activities, it has a good-looking design with an IP68 certification, and allows you to make and receive calls via its Bluetooth calling feature. In the end, for the price of ₹3,499 (or ₹2,999 on offer), the realme Watch 3 is a great pick and won’t let you down if you are looking for a smartwatch with most features.