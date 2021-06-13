How to install macOS 12 Monterey Developer Preview

At WWDC 2021, along with the iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, Apple also announced the macOS 12 Monterey and has released the first developer beta version of this new operating system.

It comes with several new features, including the Universal Control feature that allows you to share files, images, audio, and even cursor from Mac to the iPad. It knows when an iPad is in the vicinity of the Mac and allows you to start sharing contents between the two, including windows.

If you want to install this latest version of the operating system on your Mac-powered device, then here is a step-by-step guide for the same. To know the compatible devices for the macOS Monterey, check the list towards the end of the article.

Installing macOS Monterey Developer Preview

Before proceeding further, do note that to install macOS 12 Monterey Developer Beta on your Mac, you need to have an account with the Apple Developer Center. If you don’t have an Apple Developer account, you will need to wait for the Public Beta release of the new macOS version.

Step 1: On your Mac-powered device, download the macOS Monterey beta configuration profile from your Apple Developer account.

Step 2: Now, wait for the download to complete. Once it is completed, open the macOS 12 Developer Beta Access Utility from the Downloads folder.

Step 3: Double click on the macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg to run the installer.

Step 4: Complete the installation steps. It may ask you to enter your passcode and perform a Time Machine backup in the process.

Step 5: Now, when the installation completes, the package will automatically open the App Store on your Mac and show the macOS Monterey installation application.

Step 6: Once the newer version of the OS is downloaded, Agree to the terms and conditions and follow the instructions to install macOS Monterey.

That’s it. Once the installation completes, you will be running the latest version of the macOS on your device. You can now go ahead and check out the new features of the operating system, including Safari Tab Grouping and Universal Control.

Devices Compatible with macOS 12 Monterey

iMac – Late 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

