How to install watchOS 7 Public Beta on your Apple Watch

Earlier this year, along with the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS 11 Big Sur, Apple also unveiled the watchOS 7 for its Apple Watch. Just like the other software updates, the company has now started rolling out the public beta version of the watchOS before releasing the stable build.

In this guide, we will show you a step-by-step process on how you can easily install the new watchOS 7 public beta version on your Apple Watch.

Compatible devices for watchOS 7

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Install watchOS 7 Public Beta on Apple Watch

Before moving further, make sure that you are running the iOS 14 on your iPhone. If you aren’t, then we have already published a step-by-step on how you can install the iOS 14 Public Beta version on your iPhone.

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to Apple’s public beta website and sign-in with your account.

Step 2: Now, from the Enroll your devices page, tap on watchOS and then swipe down and tap on “enroll your Apple Watch” link.

Step 3: Once that is done, click on the “Download Profile” button.

Step 4: You will now have to follow the on-screen prompts and tap on “Allow” to download the new profile.

Step 5: Then click on the “Install” from the top-right corner and when asked, enter your passcode to continue with the process.

Step 6: When prompted, tap on the “Install” button and when everything is done, tap on the “Done” button.

Step 7: After this, head over to the Settings app, and in the General section, go to Software Update. The new watchOS 7 update should be available and tapping on “Download and install” will start the process.

Do note that while public beta is usually more stable than the developer builds, it is still not the most stable version and you may experience some issues. So, it is a good idea to take a backup before you install this public beta version software on your device.