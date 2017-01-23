Intex Cloud Style 4G with 5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 5799

Keeping up with the demand for affordable smartphones, Intex has now launched the Intex Cloud Style 4G in India.

Intex Technologies has announced the launch of the Intex Cloud Style 4G, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone in the Cloud series. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The Intex Cloud Style 4G has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 5799 and is available exclusively on Snapdeal.

Intex Cloud Style 4G specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core processor

1 GB RAM

8 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

2500 mAh battery