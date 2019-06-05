iOS 13 – Features, improvements, compatible devices and release date

During Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019, Apple announced several new things, including the newly updated iOS 13. It comes with many new features and improvements that are poised to change your iPhone software.

Here’s the list of new and interesting features that the Cupertino-giant is introducing with the newly announced iOS 13.

Dark Mode

This is probably the biggest visual update that Apple is introducing in iOS ever since it announced the iOS 7 with a new design language. With iOS 13, Apple is now offering system-wide Dark Mode which changes the entire look of the operating system from light to dark.

You can choose either light or dark mode or have Dark Mode come on at sunset. The company has confirmed that all native Apple apps feature Dark Mode support, and third-party apps can use Dark Mode APIs to add Dark Mode integration.

Better Performance

Apple is now emphasizing on improvements to performance, especially for older devices. The company says that things like Face ID will unlock 30 percent faster and that applications will get launched twice as fast in iOS 13.

However, we’ll have to wait until the iOS 13 is made available to know for sure if the improvement is noticeable. It seems that Apple has learned from its past issues where new versions of iOS resulted in slowed-down phones.

Revamped Photos App & Editing Tools

In an attempt to overhaul the Photos app, the company is introducing a new feature that curates the entire Photos library and shows a selection of highlights from your life by day, month, or year. Photos and videos are intelligently organized making it easier to browse through the memories.

The editing tools are now placed at the bottom of the Photos app. It now features handy slider wheels when you tap the “Edit” button. For the first time, the company is also introducing edition option for videos.

It now lets you edit brilliance, highlights, shadows, contrast, saturation, white balance, sharpness, definition, vignette, and noise reduction on your content. You’ll now also be able to rotate videos directly on the device.

Reminders

Apple has finally provided an update to the Reminders app and is redoing it entirely. Along with a new visual look, the company has added “Today,” “Scheduled,” “Flagged,” and “All” filtering options for sorting tasks.

Apple is also making use of artificial intelligence technology where you can type and Reminders will automatically suggest when you’d like to be reminded. It will also let you tag contacts and be reminded when you open up that contact’s thread in Messages.

Swiping Keyboard

It’s been years since Apple introduced support for the third-party keyboard but now the company is finally updating its own keyboard app. It comes with new features like swiping function. The function is similar to what we’ve seen on SwiftKey, Swype, and even Gboard.

However, Apple has come up with its own name for the swiping function and is calling it “Quick Path” keyboard. While this is not a huge update, it’s good to see that Apple has finally started working on such small features after such a long time.

Find My

Earlier, Apple used to offer two options — Find My Friends and Find My iPhone. With iOS 13, the company has now merged both these into a single app, simply called “Find My.” It puts all of Apple’s tracking in one place.

The app can also locate devices that are offline by sending a secure Bluetooth beacon to other Apple devices, relaying it back to Apple, and then, ultimately, to you. Apparently, everything is end-to-end encrypted and should not affect data use, battery life, or privacy.

Privacy

During Apple’s announcement, Privacy was a big part. Now, you can choose to give your location data to an app “just once”. This prevents apps from constantly being able to ping your location.

The company also announced a new “Sign in with Apple” feature. It will be available to developers for logging into apps and services. With this feature, users will be able to log into Face ID and create a new account for a service “without revealing any personal information.”

Apple said that users will be able to automatically create new, private email addresses on a per-app basis that forward to your real email. This is aimed at preventing apps from getting access to your original email or spamming you.

iOS 13 Compatible iPhones

iPhone XS , iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR iPhone X

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

and iPhone 8 Plus iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (seventh generation)

