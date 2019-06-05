Instagram introduces data-saving feature for the Android users

Instagram, the popular image-based social media platform owned by Facebook, recently rolled out several features on its mobile app, including the redesigned user interface, new stickers, etc. The company even added support for shopping in stories.

Now, the company has started rolling out a new data-saving feature on its platform. The feature will be initially available to the users of Android only. When this feature is enabled, the app would neither pre-load videos nor download high-resolution images unless the user chooses to do so.

This gives users the ability to control their data usage on Instagram and increase the speed for loading images. This feature is targeted at countries where the network speeds and penetration is low compared to other countries.

How to activate the data-saving feature on Instagram?

Open the app and go to the Settings menu

In the setting menu, go to Account > Cellular data use

Now toggle the switch of ‘Use Less Data’

The company has warned that if users choose to use this setting, videos may take longer to load over a cellular connection. However, choosing to use this setting won’t affect the way Instagram works when you’re using Wi-Fi.

Since Instagram is rolling out this feature to users globally in the coming days, it might not be available to everyone right away and may take some time before the option shows up.

