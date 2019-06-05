Motorola One Vision expected to launch in India on 20th June

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, is hosting a launch event in India on 20th June. While the company has not revealed what it is planning to launch, it seems that the company could launch the Motorola One Vision smartphone.

The smartphone was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications site in India. This hints that the phone’s launch in India is imminent. The smartphone was originally launched in Brazil last month.

It comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution and a taller 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is calling this display design “CinemaVision”, which also features a punch-hole cut-out. It packs Exynos 9609 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz.

The smartphone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a hybrid SIM card tray that can house a microSD card of up to 512 GB. There’s a 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera setup and a 25 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

The Motorola One Vision is a part of the Android One program and thus, comes with stock Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. It is powered by a 3500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower ultra-fast charging technology.

Motorola One Vision Specifications