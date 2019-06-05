We recently reported about Huawei holding a launch event for the Maimang 8 smartphone, the successor of the Maimang 7. Today, the company has officially launched the Huawei Maimang 8 smartphone in its home country China.

The Huawei Maimang 8 features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch, Full HD+ screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company says that it’s a TUV Rheinland certified display which protects eyes from fatigue by obstructing the blue rays.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

In the camera department, there’s a triple camera setup on the back panel, consisting of a 24 MP primary sensor + 16 MP secondary sensor + 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it features an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The Android 9 Pie OS that comes preloaded on the phone is customized with EMU 9 UI on top. It also comes with GPU Turbo technology enhances the graphics capabilities of the device. The phone is powered by a 3400 mAh battery.

The Huawei Maimang 8 smartphone comes in two color options — Magic Night Black and Blue Sapphire. Priced at 1,899 yuan (approx. $275), the phone is now up for pre-order and will go on sale in China from 12th June.

Huawei Maimang 8 Specifications

CPU: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor

