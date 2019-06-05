Xiaomi Mi 9T appears on Geekbench ahead of its launch on June 12

Ahead of its launch on 12th June, Xioami Mi 9T smartphone has appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench. Multiple reports have claimed that the Redmi K20 smartphone, which recently got launched in China, will be re-branded as Mi 9T in other markets.

Now, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the phone will be the re-branded version of the Redmi K20. The listing shows that the device is running Android 9 Pie OS, coupled with 6 GB of RAM. However, instead of the name of the processor, “davinci” is mentioned in the motherboard field.

As for the benchmark scores, the smartphone scored 2,540 points in the single-core test and 6,911 points in the multi-core test. Ahead of the launch of Redmi K20, the rumor mill had revealed that the phone is codenamed as Da Vinci.

The launch event of the Xiaomi Mi 9T is scheduled to take place on 12th June, however, the company has not revealed where the launch event will take place. Through its official Twitter account, the company tweeted, “Only 10 days left! The new #Mi9 member will launch on June 12th! Are you ready for more innovation for everyone from #Mi9T? #PopUpInStyle.”

Recently, the upcoming Mi 9T smartphone was listed in Bulgaria under the model number MZB7724EU, which is said to be the official Euro model of the Mi 9T. The listing indicated a price tag of 649 Lev, which is roughly €333 for the 6GB + 64GB variant.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage. It has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP rear camera setup and a 20 MP front-facing snapper. The phone runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.