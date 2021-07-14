How to put Apple iPhone 12 into recovery mode

Apple iPhone is one of the best-selling smartphones globally, mostly because of the ease of access. Unlike Android smartphones, there aren’t many things that users can customize or alter the system as per their likings.

This closed system reduces the chances of users having major issues with the device. However, if you ever messed something up and want to enter the recovery mode on your iPhone 12 to update or restore the iOS, there is a step-by-step guide for the same.

How to put iPhone 12 into recovery mode

The tutorial is applicable to all the new iPhone 12 models, including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Step 1: Connect your Apple iPhone 12 series model to your computer with the Lightning to USB cable.

If this is the first time you are connecting your smartphone to the computer, then you will need to tap the “Trust” option on the “Trust This Computer” dialogue that appears on the screen when you connect your phone. To confirm the pairing, you will be asked to enter your passcode.

Step 2: Now, press the Volume up button and release. After that, press the Volume down button and release.

Step 3: After that, press and continue holding the Side button until you see the connect to computer dialogue on screen.

If you have connected your smartphone to a macOS device, then you will see the Finder app showing your iPhone 12 placed into recovery mode. You will now have the option to Update or Restore iOS.

To exit recovery mode, press and hold the Side button until the “connect to computer” dialogue disappears from the screen.