iPhone 6 concept video shows smaller iPhone without Home button

While we did hear rumors about a change in the design of the iPhone, we never really took them seriously. But now a concept video of the future iPhone has got us thinking.

According to the concept video by Designer Ran Avni, shows how the iPhone 6 would look like. Though the device shown in the video looks quite similar to the current iPhone 5, the screen area in increased to 4.5 inches from the earlier 4 inches.

More importantly, Apple’s favourite, the Home button is missing. The removal of the button has enabled him to increase the screen while making the overall phone smaller. The iPhone 6 is also comparatively thinner and with a smaller body than the iPhone 5.

Apple is said to be working on a couple of phones, including the next iPhone, which is scheduled to be launched on June 20 and may be available in varied screen sizes.

rashmi

Check out the drop of apple 6 price in india after the release of iPhone 7. This is the right time for you to buy iPhone 6 as it is available at cheap price.

1 hour 2 minutes ago
