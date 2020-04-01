iQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T – Specs Comparison – Who’s the winner?

Speaking about the flagship smartphones, the flagship killer OnePlus 7T and the newly launched iQOO 3, both offer high-end specifications and competes with each other head-to-head. Here’s the OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 5G specs comparison.

OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 – Specs Comparison

On the specifications front, the OnePlus 7T, which is the OnePlus’ ongoing smartphone launched last year in October, features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core CPU and offers up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM.

On the other hand, iQOO, a new smartphone brand in India debuts with its gaming-centric flagship smartphone, iQOO 3 5G featuring Snapdragon 865 octa-core CPU and a massive 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM vs 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Blazing Fast Snapdragon 865 SoC – iQOO 3

Comparing the two chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is significantly faster and better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, here are the AnTuTu benchmarks score below that indicates the iQOO 3 is faster than the OnePlus 7T.

In addition to that, the iQOO 3 offers a faster 12 GB RAM with LPDDR5 type versus the 8 GB RAM LPDDR4X type. Hence, iQOO 3 is overall faster than the OnePlus 7T when it comes to raw performance.

AnTuTu Benchmark

iQOO 3 – Ranks #1

OnePlus 7T – Ranks #3

Gaming Features – iQOO 3

When it comes to gaming, iQOO 3 has a bunch of gaming features that provide a better gaming experience than the OnePlus 7T. iQOO 3 comes with pressure-sensitive Monster Touch Buttons on the right side that can be used in games as extra controls.

You will find a Game Space UI for gaming and Ultra Game Mode to optimize the games installed on the phone. With the Ultra Game Mode, you can use the 4D Game Vibration feature that gives you vibration feedback for a realistic gaming experience. iQOO 3 also offers Carbon fiber-based VC liquid cooling technology to dissipate the heat.

iQOO 3 Gaming Features

Monster Touch Buttons

Ultra Game Mode

4D Game Vibration

Quad Cameras vs Triple Cameras

Talking about the cameras on both the phones, the OnePlus 7T offers triple cameras on the rear side whereas the iQOO 3 has a quad-camera setup on its back. OnePlus 7T uses a standard triple camera setup while iQOO doesn’t want to compromise on the camera’s front, hence, iQOO 3 uses the industry-trend quad-cameras on-board.

In terms of specs, both the phones offer a similar 48 MP camera, the only major difference here is the triple cameras vs. quad cameras. Digging more into the cameras, the OnePlus 7T offers a 48 MP SonyIMX 586 main camera, 12 MP telephoto camera, and 16 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. iQOO 3 offers a 48 MP Sony IMX 582 main camera, 13 MP telephoto camera, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 2 MP depth camera.

OnePlus 7T (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) triple cameras

iQOO 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) quad cameras

Moving on to the camera features, both the phones have a chunk of camera features, such as the Macro mode, Night mode, Ultra-Wide Angle mode, Portrait mode, Steady Video mode, 4K at 60fps, and so on.

The difference here is that the OnePlus 7T camera offers a better slow-motion video recording at 480fps versus the 240fps slow-motion on the iQOO 3. There’s an additional feature on the iQOO 3 camera called the ‘Eye Detection’ that you won’t find on the OnePlus 7T camera.

55W Super Fast Charging – iQOO 3

On the charging side, both the phones offer fast charging, the OnePlus 7T has its 30W Dash Charge 30T fast charging that charges the OnePlus 7T up to 60% in 30 minutes. While the iQOO 3 has its 55W Super FlashCharge charges the iQOO 3 up to 50% in just 15 minutes. Hence, iQOO 3 is ahead in terms of charging technology as compared to that of the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T – 30W Dash Charge 30T, 60% in 30 minutes

iQOO 3 – 55W Super FastCharging, 50% in 15 minutes

Verdict

iQOO 3 seems to be more powerful as compared to OnePlus 7T in terms of performance. The hefty specs on the iQOO 3, Snapdragon 865 with up to 12 GB RAM easily defeats the Snapdragon 855+ and 8 GB on the OnePlus 7T. The iQOO 3 is significantly faster than the OnePlus 7T in performance and the gaming-centric features add to the overall gaming experience. If you are a multi-tasker or a heavy gamer, no matter what, the iQOO 3 is a clear winner.

Also, check out the full Unboxing and Features Overview of the iQOO 3 and OnePlus 7T on our YouTube channel.