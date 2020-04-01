Apple iPhone SE 2 will reportedly go official on 15th April

The upcoming low-cost smartphone from Apple — iPhone 9, aka iPhone SE 2, has been making rounds since past few months. After being reported that the phone will get launched in Q1 2020, it was then said that the iPhone 9 will be launched on 31st March.

However, the launch event was reportedly cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as per the latest report, the company is now all set to launch iPhone SE 2 on 15th April. With official announcement on 15th, the device will be up for purchase from 22nd April.

Jon Prosser, who is the source of the news, also mentions that the schedule could still get changed because of the on-going coronavirus.

As per the reports, the smartphone will carry a similar design language to the tune of iPhone 8 along with a Touch ID home button. It will feature a 4.7-inch display, it will come powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chipset along with 3 GB of RAM.

There are also reports suggesting that the company will ditch the home button in favor of Face ID and the device will have a bigger 5.4-inch display. While we don’t know which one of this two reports is true, we do hope that the phone features a 5.4-inch display which makes more sense in this time. As for the pricing, the device is expected to start at $399.

Source