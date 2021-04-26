iQOO 7 5G powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset launched in India; pricing starts at Rs 31,990

iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo for premium smartphones has today launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone in India. Along with this, the company has also launched the iQOO 7 Legend 5G as well.

The smartphone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen with 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate, 5.8ms touch response, peak brightness 1,300 nits, and support for HDR10+.

There’s also a built-in intelligent display chip for MEMC, DC dimming, and a 91.45 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and supports liquid cooling system and 6000mm² graphite board that reduces the temperature by up to 11 percent.

It packs 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. As for the camera department, there’s a 48 MP camera with a Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, OIS + 13 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro support + 2 MP mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device features a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with support for USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, and Hi-Fi audio.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11.1 on top. It is powered by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging technology.

The iQOO 7 5G comes in Solid Ice Blue and Storm Black colors. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs Rs 31,990 while the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs Rs 33,990. The top-end model with 12 GB RAM costs Rs 35,990. It will be up for pre-orders in India from 1st May.

iQOO 7 5G Specifications

Display: 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen with 2400×1080 pixels screen resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 105% NTSC color gamut, up to 1,300 nits brightness, and MEMC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform

Adreno 650 GPU

8/12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

48 MP camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, OIS + 13 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro support + 2 MP mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C

4,400mAh with 66W superfast flash charging

iQOO 7 5G Pricing and Availability in India