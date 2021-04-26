iQOO 7 Legend 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset goes official in India

iQOO has launched its latest iQOO 7 series smartphones in the Indian market, as the company had promised. Along with the iQOO 7 5G, the company has also launched the latest iQOO 7 Legend in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1300 nits brightness and 4096 levels of brightness adjustment, and a 91.4% screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. There’s also a VC cooling that has a Vapor Chamber that dissipates heat from an area of up to 4096 mm² and the heat dynamic pump reduces the surface temperature by up to 4° and CPU temperature by up to 14° C.

As for the cameras, there’s a 48 MP camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, OIS + EIS, a 13 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and macro option, a 13 MP portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, OIS, 2x optical zoom, 20x digital zoom.

On the front side, it features a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device runs the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with FunTouch OS 11.1 on top. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery which comes with support for 66W fast charging technology.

iQOO 7 Legend 5G Specifications

Display: 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen with 2400×1080 pixels screen resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 105% NTSC color gamut

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 Rear Camera: 48 MP camera with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash, OIS + EIS + 13 MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and macro option + 13 MP portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, OIS, 2x optical zoom, 20x digital zoom

Pricing and Availability