iQOO 9 tipped to feature Samsung ISOCELL GN5 50MP camera sensor

iQOO, the sub-brand from Vivo, is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, dubbed iQOO 9. Ahead of the official announcement, some details about the device keep surfacing online.

The company’s executive talked about a new custom camera sensor with improved camera capabilities for the upcoming smartphone. Now, tipsters Digital Chat Station has revealed which sensor will be used.

It has been revealed that the iQOO 9 will come with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 1/1.57-inch 1.0μm camera sensor. This camera sensor from the South Korean giant brings all-direction autofocus and improved imaging.

The smartphone is expected to come powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Pro variant of the phone is likely to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 OLED display offering a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Further, the iQOO 9 Pro is expected to come packed with a 4,700mAh battery and have support for 120W fast charging technology. It is likely to be running the latest Android 12 operating system.

While the company has not yet confirmed the launch date, the iQOO 9 series is expected to get launched in China as well as India sometime in January.

Sources – 1, 2, 3