iQOO smartphone with Vivo’s 120W fast charging tech to launch next month

Vivo has been an innovative smartphone brand since past few years, pushing the envelope when it comes to new features and technologies. Now, the company is trying to do the same with its iQOO sub-brand.

Last year, Vivo had announced its 120W fast charging technology, which is yet to make its commercial debut. However, a new video teaser from iQOO shows a smartphone powered by the same technology.

It shows that the 120W fast charging technology can fully charge the smartphone with 4,000 mAh battery in just 15 minutes and can charge the battery up to 50 percent in just five minutes.

Currently, 65W fast charging is the fastest solution available in the market. It is available on smartphones like OPPO Reno Ace and the recently launched OPPO Find X2 and X2 Pro smartphones.

Now, it seems that the Vivo’s 120W fast charging solution will be available in a smartphone from iQOO launching next month. So, we just need to wait just a few more weeks to see the technology in action.

However, it’s noteworthy that Vivo isn’t the only smartphone maker pushing for such fast charging technology. OPPO has also confirmed that the company is working on a 125W fast charging solution that will be revealed on 15th July. This is not a surprise given that both the brands are owned by BBK Electronics.

On the other hand, Xiaomi also has a 100W Super Turbo Charge fast charging solution, which was showcased in March last year. Recently, a charger with 120W support was certified, hinting at the soon arrival of the technology to the commercial market.

