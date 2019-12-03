Jio introduces new ₹1,776 All-in-One annual recharge plan ahead of price hike

Recently, Vodafone Idea and Airtel announced their new prepaid tariff plans which has gone into effect from today. Reliance Jio has also confirmed that the company will increase its tariff plans from 6th December but has not revealed those plans.

However, ahead of the price hike, the company has announced a new plans under its All-In-One annual pack which costs ₹1,776. The company has confirmed up to 40 percent price hike from 6th December, so if you are a Jio subscriber, this is a chance to get the plan at a discounted rate for about 1 year.

The company’s new ₹1,776 All-in-One plan offers benefits for 336 days. The ₹1,776 is actually the ₹444 plan four times over which offers 2 GB per day data benefit, 1000 minutes free voice calls and subscription to Jio apps for 84 days. The new ₹1,776 All-in-One plan essentially multiplies these benefits by four cycles.

Thus, with the new ₹ 1,776 prepaid plan, Jio customers can avail 4000 minutes free voice calls, 2 GB data per day data for a total of 672 GB for 336 days, and subscription to Jio apps.

It is not yet clear what the hiked All-in-One tariff plans will look like but it is for sure that the ₹444 is a popular plan that will likely go well beyond ₹500. But the company has promised that along with up to 40 percent hike, Jio will also assures 300 percent benefits.