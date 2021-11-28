Jio announces new unlimited prepaid plans days after Airtel and Vi hike tariffs

Jio today announced its new unlimited prepaid plans in India following the footsteps of Airtel and Vi. Days ago, both, Airtel and Vi have hiked their tariffs for prepaid users by more than 20%, the new unlimited plans of Jio will go live on 1st December 2021.

“In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries.” the company said.

Moving to the unlimited prepaid plans of Jio, the existing plan of Rs 75 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 91 with benefits of unlimited voice, 3 GB mobile data, and 50 SMS. This plan is restricted to JioPhone. The existing tariff of Rs 129 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 155 keeping all the benefits the same i.e. unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 2 GB mobile data.

Other plans include:

Rs 149 with a validity period of 24 days will be increased to Rs 179

Rs 199 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 239

Rs 249 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 299

Rs 399 with a validity period of 56 days will be increased to Rs 479

Rs 444 with a validity period of 56 days will be increased to Rs 533

Rs 329 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 395

Rs 555 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 666

Rs 599 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 719

Rs 1,299 with a validity period of 336 days will be increased to Rs 1,559

Rs 2,399 with a validity period of 365 days will be increased to Rs 2,879

Data top-ups include:

Rs 51 with 6 GB of data will be increased to Rs 61

Rs 101 with 12 GB of data will be increased to Rs 121

Rs 251 with 50 GB of data will be increased to Rs 301 valid for 30 days

Here’s a list of all the revised unlimited prepaid plans and will be available starting from 1st December 2021.

The revised plans for prepaid users will come into effect from 1st December 2021. Like Airtel, this step can be essential for Jio to roll out the upcoming 5G in India.