Vivo’s first tablet tipped to come powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC

Vivo has already confirmed that the company will be entering the tablet market sometime in the first half of 2022 and with the new year approaching, details about this upcoming product have now started surfacing online.

As per the news coming from popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the first tablet from Vivo will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. Apart from the information about the chipset, nothing much is known about this product at this point in time but we expect to know more in the coming weeks.

Previous trademark filing from the company hints that the device could become official as Vivo Pad but this has not been confirmed by the company yet. Whatever be the case, more details are expected to emerge soon as the device passes through the certification process and thorugh official teasers from the brand.

As for the tablets powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, there are already several options available in the market, at least in the Chinese market, which includes the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 and Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Xiaomi Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro, among others.

There are also reports about more brands entering the tablet market in 2022 and it seems that the companies are now looking to experiment a bit more as the tipster claims that the brand could launch e-ink tablets, small-size gaming tablets, large-screen OLED flagship tablets, and more.

