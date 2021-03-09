Reliance Jio announces Jio Business aimed at small and medium businesses in India

Reliance Jio has today announced Jio Business which will cater to micro, small, and medium businesses (MSMBs) in India and aims to digitally transform them. It provides three major services — enterprise-grade fiber connectivity with voice, digital solutions to manage and grow business, and devices needed for the solutions.

Making the announcement, Akash Ambani, Director of Jio, said: “Micro, small and medium businesses are the bedrock of Indian economy. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital service offering and the know-how to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently.”

The company claims that currently a micro and small business spend between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools. The plans introduced by Reliance Jio under this new Jio Business are priced much lower than that, starting at Rs 5,001.

With this new offering, the company is offering solutions to businesses for enhancing the customer experience, take their business online to increase revenue, run operations and manage everything online, increase business efficiency by leveraging digital tools and solutions, and reduce cost by driving up productivity.

The company is offering two types of plans — one with just Broadband + Voice offering and another with a complete package with all the digital solutions from the brand. Following are the tariffs for the new Jio Business offering.