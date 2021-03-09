Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 budget smartphones launched in India

As expected, Lenovo-owned Motorola has today launched two of its new smartphones in the Indian market — Moto G10 Power and Moto G30. Both of these phones will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

Both the smartphones come with a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with 1600 x 720 pixles screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. However, the G30 features a 90Hz refresh rate while the G10 Power has the standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the G10 Power packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC while the G30 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. Both of them come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, with support for expanding storage up to 1 TB.

In the camera department, both of them have a quad-camera setup. While the G10 Power has a 48 MP primary sensor, the G30 features a 64 MP primary lens. Apart from that, both the phones have an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. With the G10 Power has an 8 MP front-facing snapper, the G30 comes with a 13 MP selfie snapper.

The Moto G10 Power is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery while the G30 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery but both of them supports 20W TurboPower charging.

As for the pricing and availability, the Moto G10 Power comes in Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colors for the price of Rs. 9,999 while the Moto G30 comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colors, priced at Rs. 10,999.

Moto G10 Power Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with 1600 x 720 Pixels screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 610

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB storage; expandable up to 1 TB

Android 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Water resistant (IP52)

Moto G30 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with 1600 x 720 Pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 610 GPU

4 GB RAM Storage: 64 GB storage; expandable up to 1 TB

Android 11 Rear Camera: 64 MP with f/1.7 aperture + 8 MP 118° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture

13MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Water resistant (IP52)

Pricing and Availability